Sonai in peril

Rivers don’t live anymore, they merely exist. They exist as relics of their halcyon days when rivers were truly wild, mysterious, free -- or as a character in their own story, as told through poetry and music. Now they exist in inherited nostalgia. The High Court in a 2019 verdict granted rivers the legal status of “living entities”. But in reality, almost all the country’s rivers are struggling to survive due to encroachment, pollution and sand lifting. Below we look into the current state of Halda (Chattogram), Mayur (Khulna), Sonai (Sylhet) and Louhajang (Tangail) rivers and how the once majestic rivers are being held hostage to greed and negligence.

Once small fishing dinghies crowded the banks of Sonai river, and children took dips into its cool waters during warm summer days.

However, those days are in the past now.

The green pasture on the riverbank, the water glistening in moonlight, the bustle of the boats and trawlers, and the laughter of children -- all are gone.

Originating from India's Tripura, the 50-km-long waterbody, which once flowed through Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj, is now shrunken to a mere canal, counting its last breath in the clutches of encroachers and polluters.

The locals blamed riverine settlers and encroachers for the demise of this regional lifeline.

Environmentalists have long been urging the authorities to take steps to save the river. The authorities concerned, however, have seemingly decided to turn a blind eye to the menace, they alleged.

Plastic and organic waste from the upazila town and kitchen markets and sewage waste from the bazars have plagued the river, leaving it unable to sustain the marine ecosystem, said Mukhleshur Rahman, a local.

According to Abu Asad Faridul Haque, fisheries officer of the upazila, the river was once abundant with fish.

"However, its fish population is on the brink of extinction, thanks to its toxic black waters.

Meanwhile, the illegal structures built grabbing the river's land are making it narrower, while the waste dumped on its banks is choking it," he added.

Echoing the fisheries officer, Hasan Al Mamun, agricultural officer in the upazila, said the water has become unfit for use in irrigation, making it impossible for farmers to cultivate on adjoining cropland.

As a result, yield and crop quality have both been compromised, he added.

"We prohibited traders from discharging waste into the river, but no one listens. This river needs to be saved, but it seems no one really cares about it," said Manoj Kumar Paul, president of Madhabpur Merchants Association.

To add to the river's woes, municipality workers have been dumping household waste on its banks for years in the absence of a dedicated landfill.

Habibur Rahman Manik, mayor of Madhabpur municipality, said, "We are yet to receive an allocation from the government, but we hope to get it by this year. Once we have a landfill, waste will not be dumped by the river."

Rahat Bin Kutub, assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila, said, "The district administration is sincere in its effort to free the river from encroachment. Legal action will be taken against law violators."