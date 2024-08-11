Bangladesh
Some traffic police seen performing duties in Dhaka

Photo: Palash Khan/File

A number of traffic police have been seen performing their duties in different points of the capital today.

Abu Raihan Md Saleh, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a number of traffic policemen joined their duties from 10:00am on a limited scale and others will likely join the office from tomorrow.

Traffic police were seen performing duties at Bangla Motor, Matshya Bhaban, Police Headquarters under Ramna division, Bijoy Sarani intersection, Jahangir Gate, Airplane intersection under Tejgaon division, Kakoli crossing, Gulshan-2 and Banani-27 under Gulshan division, Abdullahpur, Airport and Khilkhet under Uttara division.

They were also seen greeting students with flowers to control traffic in the capital.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the students have taken the responsibility of controlling traffic in Dhaka.

