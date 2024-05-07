Some relief, mostly suffering

Rain submerges port city

A nor'wester hit the port city and adjoining areas yesterday, triggering a thunderstorm alongside torrential rains that dropped the temperature in the region.

The nor'wester struck around 3:00pm, and the downpour followed soon after, said an official at Patenga Met Office.

The storm stopped people on their tracks alongside vehicles on many city streets as different low-lying areas were submerged in rainwater.

People in Chakbazar, Sholoshahar No 2 Gate, Probartak Mor, Katalganj, Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Panchlaish, Saltgola Crossing, and Barik Building areas suffered the most due to waterlogging. Due to strong stormy gusts, several large trees fell in Sitakunda, blocking traffic on the Chittagong-Dhaka highway.

Meanwhile, a Chattogram bound US-Bangla flight from Kolkata was diverted to Cox's Bazar Airport, said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, director at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.

Met Office recorded 97.7mm of rainfall in three hours from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, while a total of 129mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday, said Meghanath Tounchagya, assistant meteorologist.

Though the rain came as a relief from the heat, it caused suffering for commuters.

Many were found stuck on the roads for hours searching for vehicles.

Till the filing of this report at 7:30pm, many were stuck in traffic either due to the waterlogging or trees blocking roads.