Some relatives of officials misusing police stickers

Says DMP official

Some relatives of officials working with different institutions including the police force are illegally using stickers of those institutions on their vehicles for undue privileges on city streets, a traffic police official said yesterday.

"It is seen that relatives of police officials are going around with police stickers on their vehicles. This is happening with officials working with other institutions too," SM Mehedi Hasan, joint commissioner (Traffic South) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told a press briefing at DMP media centre.

In some cases, the police officials found that the sticker-bearers have no connection with the said officials, he said.

During drives since April 12, the traffic divisions have so far taken legal actions against 363 vehicles for carrying unauthorised stickers.

Of them, 40 vehicles were fined in Ramna Division, 164 vehicles in Motijheel, nine in Lalbagh, 44 in Wari, 34 in Tejgaon, 15 in Gulshan and Uttara each and 42 in Mirpur division, according to statistics of DMP's traffic wing.

Replying to a query, Mehedi Hassan said they were writing to the institutions named on the stickers, listing the details of sticker bearers and their said connections with officials of the institutions.

The traffic divisions also fined 461 unfit vehicles and impounded 2,350 other illegal vehicles since April 12.