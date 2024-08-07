Some police officials violated human rights: new IGP

Cops killed, injured in recent violence paid the price, he said

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam addressing his first briefing at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on August 7, 2024. Photo: Collected

Many police officials have been injured, killed, and tortured because of some unprofessional and overly ambitious officials.

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam made the statement while addressing his first briefing at the Police Headquarters today.

The police chief said they [unprofessional officers] did not follow the accepted principles of applying force, and violated human rights.

"It is because of them [unprofessional officials] that this ongoing violence and casualties have occurred," he said.

The IGP assured that every murder would be properly investigated.

Regarding taking action against the police officials who he said violated human rights, he said, "Action will be taken against those involved as per police regulations."

Apologising to the countrymen, Mainul said police could not perform their duties as per the expectations in the students' logical movement against discrimination.

"At this juncture, I sincerely call upon all the police members to dedicate themselves to discharging respective duties as members of the forces, for the needs of the country and the nation," Mainul said.

He further said a directive has already been given to all police personnel across the country to return to their respective police lines, offices, public order management, and barracks.

"We want to start anew to ensure the safety of people's lives. Therefore, all are instructed to return to their respective workplaces within the next 24 hours … by Thursday evening," he said.

"The metropolitan police commissioner and the superintendent of police of the districts will form citizen security committees with senior citizens, professionals, student representatives, political and media persons in the police stations of their respective jurisdictions. We are urging the public that the committee will play an emergency role in ensuring the security of police stations and police station areas for now, and its final outline will be formulated later," he explained.

In the interest of maintaining discipline in the police force, he said, "I am directing my colleagues at all levels to refrain from making any demand, comment or reply on social media through any personal account, or accounts in the name of any association, or batch.

"We are making all-out efforts to restore peace, discipline, and stability in the country. We believe that the people are the main strength of the state," he said.