Buet student Rafid shares his ordeal with The Daily Star

Rafid Zaman Khan, a third-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), has shared his account of how he was beaten and injured by police during a recent protest.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Rafid described how he and fellow students had gathered peacefully, only to face police action on August 27.

"We were repeatedly trying to show that we did not want any confrontation with the police. That is why many of us sat down, as we were told, to prove that we were protesting peacefully," Rafid said.

According to him, the students initially faced sound grenades and tear gas, forcing many to retreat. But as he remained in the middle of the crowd in front of the InterContinental Hotel, water cannons were used against them.

He recalled, "When the water cannon hit me, I became disoriented. Then the police rushed forward and started beating me. I was hit from behind, from the front, with batons and even helmets. At one point, a blow to my neck left me in shock, and I collapsed."

Rafid said he was unable to identify most of the policemen because his glasses had fallen off early during the attack, and water from the cannon blurred his vision.

However, later, while watching video footage, he identified DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Masud Alam as one of those who had pushed him down.

"At least six to seven policemen assaulted me. Some kicked me with boots, some hit me with helmets," he said.

He described it as "highly unprofessional" and disproportionate treatment.

He said, "Even if they thought they were doing their duty, the way they handled it was wrong. It felt like we were treated like criminals. But we were only peacefully demonstrating because our voices were not being heard."

After being beaten, Rafid said, he was dragged away by some fellow students and taken to safety.

"Later, I was taken to Buet Medical Centre for primary treatment. The next day, I went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where X-rays were done. Thankfully, no fracture was found, though I am still in pain and on medication," he said.

The student emphasised that others were even more seriously injured.

Out of concern for his safety, Rafid requested that his detailed personal information not be disclosed.

However, he insisted on speaking out about the abuse he faced. "This is not about me alone. The way law enforcement treated us must be addressed. Rules of engagement exist, but what happened to us was not acceptable. We want accountability so that no student or citizen faces this kind of violence again."

During the engineering students' march towards the chief adviser's residence, Jamuna, last Wednesday, police fired sound grenades, tear gas shells, and used water cannons in front of Hotel InterContinental.

Following the incident, a photo went viral on social media showing DC Masud Alam pressing his hand over the mouth of a student. The photo and news were also published in various media outlets. The Daily Star Photographer, Orchid Chakma, also captured this moment.

However, yesterday, in a statement, DMP claimed that the photo was made using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to DMP, the photo showing DC Masud Alam pressing the mouth of a student was AI-generated and not real. DMP News also published a report with this claim.

The Daily Star debunked the DMP claim yesterday and published several shots of the moment last night.

Fact-checking organisation Rumour Scanner and Dismislab also said that the photo showing DC Masud Alam pressing the mouth of a Buet student was not made with AI.

"The student seen in the photo is me. This is by no means AI-generated," Rafid Zaman Khan said.