Some cops return to duty, many hesitant over security concerns

We don't want to be used for political purposes, says an official

Following the newly appointed Inspector General of Police's call yesterday, some personnel have started returning to duty, but many others are waiting for security assurances before returning to their posts.

Many force members are fearful of further violent reprisals from the public after they opened fired on protesters and the general public under the Sheikh Hasina regime, which was toppled on August 5 through a mass uprising.

More than 400 people, including police personnel, were killed in violence centring the anti-discrimination students' movement.

The Police Headquarters today stated that people from different classes and professions, leaders of political parties, students, and common citizens are extending all-out cooperation to ensure the safe return of police members to their workplaces.

IGP Mainul Islam yesterday evening instructed all police personnel to return to their respective police lines, offices, and barracks to manage public order within 24 hours.

Witnesses said some police personnel in plainclothes were arriving at Rajarbagh Police Lines, signing in the attendance notebook, and talking to each other. However, they are not going to their respective workplaces, such as police stations, due to security concerns.

Sources said police officers loyal to the outgoing Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Habibur Rahman, have yet to join work, with many going into hiding.

Police personnel remained absent from work following attacks on them during clashes with protesters after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Many police personnel were killed during the attacks, while videos showed law enforcers shooting unarmed people dead at close range.

A superintendent of police noted that some top police personnel are behind the recent anarchy as they ordered the firing on people.

They are still conspiring to prevent force members from returning to work.

"They have taken refuge in secure locations but are spreading false propaganda to instigate force members. These culpable officers should be brought to justice," he told The Daily Star.

In conversations with The Daily Star, some police personnel expressed fear of further attacks. "We are in a dilemma about risking our lives to rejoin," said a constable, preferring anonymity.

"Our superiors went into hiding after Hasina fled the country. We continued to fight with the people but were not advised to move to safer places, resulting in the deaths of many innocent police personnel," said a sub-inspector.

"We do not want to be used for political purposes. We want reform in the police force and a change of uniform before rejoining," said another official.

Contacted, the newly appointed Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mainul Hasan acknowledged that many police members are fearful about their security and said measures are being taken to address their concerns.

Yesterday, newly appointed IGP Mainul many police officials have been injured, killed, and tortured because of some unprofessional and overly ambitious officers.

The police chief said some unprofessional officers did not follow the accepted principles of applying force, and violated human rights, he said at a press conference.