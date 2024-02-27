Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 07:16 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Some areas in Dhaka to see gas disruption today

Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 07:16 AM

Gas supply will remain suspended for three hours for emergency repairing work of gas lines in different areas of Dhaka today.

Consumers will not get gas supply from 11:00am to 2:00pm today in Moghbazar, Nayatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabagh, Eskaton and Dilu Road.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure, according to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

The authorities regret any inconveniences during the period.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification