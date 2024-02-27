Some areas in Dhaka to see gas disruption today

Gas supply will remain suspended for three hours for emergency repairing work of gas lines in different areas of Dhaka today.

Consumers will not get gas supply from 11:00am to 2:00pm today in Moghbazar, Nayatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabagh, Eskaton and Dilu Road.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure, according to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

The authorities regret any inconveniences during the period.