Soldiers will return to barracks once police resume normal ops: army chief

Soldiers will return to barracks once police resume normal operations, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said today.

The Army chief said this while responding to journalists at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna this afternoon.

He also said that there is positive improvement in the law and order situation in the country.

"If the situation continues to improve, all regular forces will carry out their counter-terrorism operations," He said that 30 crimes against the minority communities have been committed in 20 districts of the country.

He called upon the political parties to shun all violence and do politics for the people.

Earlier, he held a meeting with senior government officials including Khulna Divisional Administration, District Administration, DIG, KMP Commissioner.