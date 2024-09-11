Sold for money, newborn returned to biological parents

Abdur Rashid, a day labourer from Dinajpur, was shot by law enforcers on August 4. Shotgun pellets struck him when police opened fire on anti-government protesters, leaving him incapacitated and in urgent need of medical care. With no steady income and mounting treatment costs, Rashid's family was driven to make an unimaginable decision -- to sell their newborn daughter.

The girl, born to Rashid and Rokeya Begum on August 9, was handed over to a childless couple from Kurigram just three days after her birth. In exchange, the couple received Tk 37,000, of which Tk 25,000 was paid upfront.

"It was the hardest decision of our lives," Rokeya said . "We couldn't see any other way to save him."

However, people across the country took notice of the matter after this newspaper published a report on this issue.

Locals reached out to authorities concerned for help. The social welfare department in Dinajpur and local officials intervened to reunite the baby with her biological parents.

Early yesterday, the child's biological mother, accompanied by Md Moinul Huq, deputy director (acting) of the department in Dinajpur, visited the house of the couple who adopted the baby in Kurigram, said Foisal Raihan, upazila nirbahi officer of Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

The couple agreed to return the child. The payment they had made was refunded, and Rokeya returned to Dinajpur, arriving around midnight with her daughter safely in her arms.

"Giving her away was a mistake. I am very happy that she was returned to us," Rokeya said.

The local authorities vowed to bear the treatment cost of Rashid.