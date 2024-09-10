Sold for money a month ago, Dinajpur newborn returns to biological parents

The newborn daughter of Abdur Rashid and Rokeya Begum in Dinajpur, who was sold to another couple in exchange for her father's treatment costs, has been returned to her parents.

The child's biological mother, accompanied by Md Moinul Huq, deputy director (acting) of the Social Welfare Department in Dinajpur, visited the house of the adoptive couple in Kurigram, said Foisal Raihan, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

The couple in Kurigram had been informed of the matter beforehand.

They returned to Dinajpur with the girl around midnight. The payment collected in exchange for the child was returned to the adoptive family.

"Giving her away was a mistake. I am very happy that she was returned to us," said Rokeya, the mother.

The girl was handed over to the childless couple on August 12, three days after she was born, in exchange for Tk 37,000. Of the promised amount, Tk 25,000 was paid while Tk 12,000 was to be paid later.

According to family members, the child's parents had to give her away as they could not bear the treatment expenses of her father Rashid, a day labourer who was injured after being hit by shotgun pellets during a clash between protesters and law enforcers on August 4.