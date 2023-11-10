Solar Power: Only 6pc khas land is enough

Says study on Rangpur division

Entire Rangpur division's electricity demand in 2050 can be met by harnessing solar power from six percent of khas land, said a study yesterday.

Available khas land in eight districts of Rangpur division has potential of producing around 11,944MW of electricity from various types of solar-based power plants, while the peak-hour electricity demand in the region will be only 4,854MW in 2050.

The joint study titled "Myths and Reality About Land Availability for Solar Power in Bangladesh: Rangpur Division" said the demand will be fulfilled by using 13,760 acres, which is only six percent of the 259,089 acres of available khas land.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association and Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network conducted the study.

The eight districts -- Dinajpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Rangpur, and Thakurgaon -- consume six percent of the total electricity with 7.6 percent annual growth in demand.

Currently, the national grid receives 200 MW of power supply from a solar plant installed in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha.