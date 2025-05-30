Soka University confers honorary doctorate on Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today received an honorary doctorate degree from Soka University.

He was conferred the honorary degree in recognition of his contributions to social innovation and global development.

Prof Yunus also delivered an address to a distinguished audience at Soka University in Tokyo.

The president of Soka University Suzuki also spoke on the occasion.

The chief adviser will conclude his visit and depart Tokyo tomorrow morning on a Singapore Airlines flight via Singapore, with arrival in Dhaka expected later that night.

Earlier on May 27, Prof Yunus arrived in Tokyo on a four-day official tour to Japan.