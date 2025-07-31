Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:58 PM

Sohail Majid takes over as Novoair’s director of sales and marketing

Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:58 PM
Airline hopes new appointment will boost market expansion
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 31, 2025 04:12 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 06:58 PM

Novoair has appointed Sohail Majid as its director of sales and marketing.

Majid brings over 20 years of experience in the aviation and travel sectors, having held senior leadership roles at several leading airlines and well-known online travel agencies in Bangladesh and abroad, the private airline said in a statement today.

"I am honoured to take on this new responsibility and challenge by joining Novoair," said Majid.

"As one of the country's most trusted and preferred airlines, it has already built a strong market presence. I am committed to contributing to the company's future success by enhancing its commercial strategies and expanding its market reach," he added.

Mofizur Rahman, managing director of Novoair, said the company is pleased to have Majid on board.

"His extensive industry knowledge, leadership capabilities, and strategic vision will undoubtedly play a vital role in the company's long-term growth and in further elevating our standard of passenger service," he said.

