Sohag Murder: Fear grips traders in Old Dhaka

They issue 7-day ultimatum, demand arrest of culprits

Traders in Old Dhaka yesterday said they are living in constant fear following the brutal murder of a fellow businessman in the Mitford area.

They demanded effective action by law enforcers to ensure the security of traders and residents in the old part of the capital.

At a press conference held at the Moulvibazar Business Association office in Old Dhaka, the traders issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the arrest of those involved in the recent murder in Chawkbazar.

They warned of protests if their demand is not met.

"We are conducting our business in fear. The way Sohag was killed in broad daylight has shocked us all," said Jafor Ahmed, general secretary of the Chattogram Traders' Welfare Association in Dhaka.

"Our trust in the police is fading. We are demanding the immediate deployment of an army camp in the area," he said, adding, "If those involved in the murder are not arrested within seven days, we will be compelled to take to the streets."

On July 9, Sohag was dragged out of his shop and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

His body was crushed with large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Syed Md Bashir Uddin, president of the Moulvibazar Business Association, said traders in Old Dhaka contribute significantly to national revenue, but their safety is not ensured. "The administration is failing to protect us," he said.

"We must now ensure our own protection. We urge the authorities to allow each shop to keep sticks for self-defence. Otherwise, just like Sohag, anyone could be killed next," he said.

He also called on traders to unite and form resistance against extortionists.

The traders' other demands include a proper investigation into Sohag's murder, action against juvenile gangs, and the elimination of extortion, drugs, and crime from Old Dhaka's commercial areas.

They said they had hoped for a safer, more disciplined business environment following the July uprising. But instead, extortion, drug abuse, and violence have been on the rise again, they added.

They called on the government to take urgent steps to restore law and order and create a secure, business-friendly environment in Old Dhaka.