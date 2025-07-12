Sohag laid to rest beside his mother's grave in Barguna

Protesters demand justice for him

Protesters demand justice for him

Lal Chand alias Sohag, a 39-year-old scrap trader from Old Dhaka who was brutally killed in broad daylight near Mitford Hospital on Wednesday, has been laid to rest in Barguna's Sadar upazila.

He was buried yesterday morning beside his mother's grave at Islampur of Dhalua union in Barguna after his body was brought from Dhaka, said his elder sister Fatema today.

According to the family, Sohag lost his father, Ayub Ali, to a lightning strike when he was just seven months old. After the tragedy, his mother, Aleya Begum, moved to Dhaka with her three children, including Sohag, and raised them through extreme hardship.

Sohag eventually opened a scrap business named "Messrs Sohana Metal" in the Mitford area, which he had been operating for over a decade, the family added.

Fatema alleged that some people, jealous of Sohag's success, had been threatening him for a long time in an attempt to seize his shop. "And finally, they killed him by hitting him with stones," she said.

Sohag's wife, Lucky Begum, echoed similar concerns. "For years, a group had been demanding money from my husband. He never gave in. Because he refused to pay extortion, they killed him. Even after he died, they continued to hit his lifeless body with stones. I want justice for this barbarity," she said.

Meanwhile, a human chain and protest rally were held in front of the Barguna Press Club at 11:00am today, demanding justice for Sohag.

The programme, organised by the press club, was attended by its president Advocate Sohel Hafiz; Mufti Mizanur Rahman Qasemi, president of Islami Andolon Bangladesh's Barguna unit; Nazma Begum, president of the district Mohila Parishad; Hossain Kamal, president of the Citizens' Rights Protection Committee; Abu Zafar Saleh, general secretary of the press club; and Advocate Golam Mostafa Kader, president of the Bangladesh Human Rights Implementation Foundation's Barguna chapter, among others.

Speakers at the rally condemned the brutality of the murder. "Sohag was not only killed, but his body was desecrated in the most inhumane way," said one speaker.

Another said, "Criminals are often closely tied to those in power. They hold party positions and enjoy protection. When their crimes go viral, they are temporarily suspended, only to be reinstated later through political connections."

They further added, "In this country, extortionists are often rewarded. If they get caught, they are expelled for a while, but rarely face exemplary punishment."

Sohag was tortured to death in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly by his rivals, near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.