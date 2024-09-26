Social safety net fell short of expectation

Speakers tell discussion

Despite significant allocations in the national budget, the country's social safety net programmes have fallen short of their expected impact, speakers told a discussion yesterday.

Wave Foundation, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation, organised the national dialogue titled "Social Protection Programmes: Inequality and Rights" at The Daily Star Centre in the capital.

Asif M Shahan, an associate professor of development studies at Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper at the event, said a press release.

Even though Bangladesh witnessed notable economic growth over the past few decades, the benefits of this progress have not been distributed evenly across society, the speakers said.

While the National Social Security Strategy was deemed a positive step forward in addressing social vulnerabilities, however, the selection of beneficiaries and distribution of benefits have been criticised for inefficiencies, irregularities, and discrimination, they also said.

These programmes lack proper monitoring in absence of institutional framework to assess the progress of beneficiaries or to devise plans based on their evaluations, leading to a significant gap in accurate statistics regarding poverty alleviation levels among beneficiaries, the press release also read.

Addressing the event, Zakia Afroz, director (additional secretary) of the Department of Women Affairs, said the lack of comprehensive needs assessments makes it difficult to accurately identify true beneficiaries.

Mohsin Ali, founder and executive director of Wave Foundation, called for combating inequality through systemic reforms and timely implementation of the programs, improvements in beneficiary selection process, increased allocations for urban and hilly areas, reforms in local government structures, and enhanced accountability.

Wave Foundation's project coordinator Mir Mostak Ahmed and deputy director Kaniz Fatema, Prof MM Akash, chairman of the Bureau of Economic Research at DU, and SM Zulfiqar Ali, research director of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, spoke, among others.