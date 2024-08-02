Social media has now become a danger: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan expressed concern about social media yesterday, stating that it has become a danger.

"If a husband and wife quarrel, that now also comes to Facebook. If we say something about social media, question of rights to freedom of expression arises," he said while presiding over a bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court during hearing of a contempt of court petition filed against six pro-BNP lawyers for making "slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two apex court judges.

The chief justice told them that they did not apologise but sought exoneration from personal appearance, which is not acceptable. The SC asked them to appear before it on August 22.