Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:25 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Social media has now become a danger: chief justice

Staff Correspondent
Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 12:25 AM

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan expressed concern about social media yesterday, stating that it has become a danger.

"If a husband and wife quarrel, that now also comes to Facebook. If we say something about social media, question of rights to freedom of expression arises," he said while presiding over a bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court during hearing of a contempt of court petition filed against six pro-BNP lawyers for making "slanderous, derogatory and contemptuous" comments about two apex court judges.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The chief justice told them that they did not apologise but sought exoneration from personal appearance, which is not acceptable. The SC asked them to appear before it on August 22.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সন্ত্রাসের রাজত্ব কায়েমে ছাত্রদের ঢাল হিসেবে ব্যবহার করেছে বিএনপি-জামায়াত’

ইতালির রাষ্ট্রদূত আন্তোনিও আলেসান্দ্রো আজ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে তার সঙ্গে সাক্ষাত করতে গেলে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এক মাসে রিজার্ভ কমেছে ১.৩ বিলিয়ন ডলার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification