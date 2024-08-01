Social media curbs lifted

The government yesterday lifted the restrictions on social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp, bringing a sigh of relief to the tens of thousands of F-commerce entrepreneurs.

The development comes after Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for telecom and ICT, held a meeting with the representatives of the social media platforms yesterday.

While representatives from ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, were present at the meeting held at the headquarters of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, officials of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, joined in virtually from Singapore. YouTube sent an emailed reply.

"We, through the BTRC, enforced some restrictions for a certain period, but we have now withdrawn those -- there are no barriers on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube operating in Bangladesh's cyberspace," Palak said after the meeting.

The restrictions on the platforms were lifted to facilitate the business of e-commerce and F-commerce sites and students who depend on the platforms for their studies.

"Facebook, in the meeting, promised that they will be more cautious in the future. We asked Facebook how the post of Tarique Zia (Rahman), who is a convicted and absconded person, stating 'Hasina's killing force has murdered our sons on the streets' meets its community standards. Which community standards allow such words?"

To further his point, Palak said that pro-Palestine and anti-Israel posts are blocked by social media platforms.

From July 16 to 18, Facebook honoured only 13 percent of the government's requests to remove content on its platform, Palak said.

Social media platforms restrict posts related to the Awami League, Bangabandhu, liberation and Sheikh Hasina, he said.

He asked Meta if its community standards allow running a Facebook page in the name of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is currently incarcerated.

YouTube honoured 21 percent of the government's request for taking down posts from July 17 to 26, while TikTok acted on 68 percent of the requests, Palak added.

Although all cache servers were opened from 2pm to allow all social media platforms, it would take another 24 to 48 hours for full-fledged service to resume, said Md Emdadul Hoque, president of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh.

The mobile operators also received instructions to remove the restrictions on social media.

After the lifting of the restrictions on social media, users said the internet speed has improved but hasn't returned to previous levels.