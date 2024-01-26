Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Social insurance forum formed

Staff Correspondent
A forum has been formed aiming to accelerate Bangladesh's progress in implementing a comprehensive National Social Insurance Scheme (NSIS).

The Social Insurance Forum (SIF), a joint initiative by CPD and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, tackles the challenges hindering the crucial initiative's development and effectiveness.

It is formed under the initiative titled "Establishing Social Insurance Forum (SIF): A Platform for Discussion on Implementing NSIS". The forum held a dialogue titled "Inception of Social Insurance Forum in Bangladesh," yesterday.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director, CPD, presented keynote speech.

Parveen Mahmud, chairperson of RDRS Bangladesh; Shubasish Barua of Green Delta Insurance; Muhammad Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, former cabinet secretary; Silvia Popp of GIZ; Syed Saad Hossain Gilani of ILO; ABM Sadiqur Rahman of the Ministry of Social Welfare; Arinjoy Dhar, senior director, BRAC Microfinance; Aminul Arifeen of UNDP Bangladesh, also spoke.

