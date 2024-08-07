Social, cultural groups protest violence, attacks on minority

Thirty-one social and cultural organisations held a harmony rally in the capital to protest the countrywide violence, including attacks on Hindu homes and places of worship, across the country since the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They said the celebration of the downfall of the dictator Sheikh Hasina has been overshadowed by the destruction that has occurred over the last three days.

They also condemned the vandalism of sculptures associated with the country's culture, heritage, and history.

They said such violence occurred due to the inaction of Army personnel.

The rally, under the banner of "Pratibadi Samajik-Sangskritik Sangatan," was held in front of the National Museum in the Shahbag area around 4:30pm.

The rally began with songs performed by Charan Sangskritik Kendra.

Speaking at the event, Mofizur Rahman Laltu, general secretary of Bibartan Sangskritik Kendra, said they do not want agents of imperialism, bank looters, communalists, and misogynists in the interim government.

"We want non-communal, anti-fascist, democratic, and non-corrupt people, who fought with students for the fall of the fascist and dictator Sheikh Hasina, in the interim government," he said.

He also called upon everyone to unite to resist those who are conducting attacks on Hindu houses, businesses, and places of worship.

Zakir Hossain, president of Gono Sangskritik Kendra, said the fascist regime has come to an end, but the country is not free from fascism.

"Those who are destroying structures associated with our culture, heritage, and history, and vandalising Hindu houses and their religious establishments while looting, are also agents of fascism," he said.

Professional leader physician Harunur Rashid requested everyone to maintain peace.

"Do not attack Hindu houses or the police. Do not divide people in the name of religion. Bring those police members to book who have specific allegations against them. Do not beat them to death on the roads," he urged.

He added that they would not allow either America or India to loot the country's wealth, oil, and gas, and vowed to resist them.

Amit Ranjan Dey, general secretary of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshti, said the fall of the dictator, thanks to a massive student uprising, has created the possibility of ensuring a democratic country.

"But fundamentalists, communal forces, and misogynists are trying to make it difficult by conducting communal attacks...Students and the masses need to be aware of them and resist them unitedly," he said.

He demanded the punishment of those who are conducting communal attacks by identifying them.

He read out a declaration on behalf of the 31 cultural and social organisations, presenting their vision for the type of government they want in the country.

Among others, Dipok Suman, chief of Tirandaz Natya Dal, and Kabi Hasan Fakir recited poetry at the event.

Charan Sangskritik Kendra, Udichi Shilpi Goshti, Democrazy Clowns, and Bibartan Sangskritik Dal also sang songs protesting the attacks on minorities, businesses, and religious establishments.