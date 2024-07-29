Soaring veggie prices leave people in a pickle

Prices of vegetables have surged sharply over the past one week in markets across Moulvibazar due to a shortage of vehicles for transporting the produce amid the ongoing nationwide curfew, as well as potential price manipulation by traders.

For instance, price of potato has gone up by Tk 60-65 per kilogramme from around Tk 50 per kg last week.

Visiting the Moulvibazar TCB market and Paschimbazar kitchen market yesterday, this correspondent observed that even though different vegetables are in adequate supply, the prices are significantly higher compared to the previous week.

At the markets, the prices per kg for vegetables were as follows: green chili Tk 400-450, carrot Tk 150-180, tomato Tk 180-200, brinjal Tk 80-100, potato Tk 100-120, coriander Tk 200-300, bitter gourd Tk 100-150, cucumber Tk 100-120, taro roots Tk 100-120, and yard bean Tk 120-140.

Also, gourds were being sold at Tk 100-120 each, and pumpkin at Tk 80-100 per kg.

"After eight days of unrest and curfew, I returned to work yesterday and earned Tk 700. Earlier, I had to borrow money to put food on the plate for my family. Now with this meager Tk 700, do I pay back the loan or buy vegetables? How are we, marginalied people, going to survive if the scenario continues like this?" said Kutub Uddin, 45, a mason from Chandni-ghat area.

Sohodeb Biswas, a shopper, alleged that traders are hiking prices to take advantage of the ongoing situation in the country, and called for intervention from the authorities concerned.

"We are being compelled to either purchase vegetables at the inflated prices, or return home empty handed," said Shamsul Haque, another shopper.

Traders like Sajjadul Hasan and Anwar Hossain cited logistical issues, such as a lack of vehicles, and prevailing market conditions as reasons for the high prices.

Contacted, Md Abdul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Moulvibazar, said the administration will launch market monitoring drives to ensure price stability and prevent unjustified hike.