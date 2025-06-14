Smooth traffic on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway despite passenger rush

People have started returning to Dhaka from their village homes following the Eid celebration, with crowds seen at key points along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway since this morning.

Commuters were spotted waiting for transports at Maona, Rajendrapur, and Chandana intersections, while long-distance buses from Mymensingh, Tangail, and Kishoreganj dropped off passengers at Bhogra Bypass and Chandana before continuing towards the capital without delay.

By the afternoon, buses were running at full capacity, with no empty seats available. As most had been booked in advance, drivers expressed their inability to take on additional passengers.

At 2:00pm, Traffic Police Inspector Tariqul Islam, stationed at Chandana intersection, told The Daily Star that Dhaka-bound passenger and vehicle pressure had increased but that traffic movement remained normal.

ASP Mohammad Salim Reza of Gazipur Industrial Police (Tongi Zone) said, "There is no unrest among workers and owners. The workforce is gradually returning post-Eid."

Workers from several garment factories said traffic may intensify later in the day as more people return before factories reopen tomorrow. Some units resumed operations today.

Abul Hashem, who works at a private office in Dhaka, said, "Initially, I couldn't find a seat on a bus, so I boarded a local one from Banasree Paribahan. Tomorrow, it will be more crowded since offices and courts will reopen on Sunday (tomorrow)."