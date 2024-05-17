Smooth sailing for hajj pilgrims leaving Dhaka

Immigration process for KSA being done here

Hajj pilgrims departing for Saudi Arabia from Dhaka this year have a smoother journey ahead. For the first time, all 82,000 pilgrims can now complete key immigration formalities, which were previously necessary upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, right from Dhaka airport before boarding their flights.

Although this facility has been around since 2019, its scope has been largely limited. Now that the scope of this initiative has been expanded, both officials and hajj pilgrims concerned believe it will significantly reduce the hassle with formalities, including electronic visa issuance and biometric data collection, allowing for a smoother experience through Saudi immigration.

However, this facility is still only available at Dhaka airport, and therefore around 3,000 hajj pilgrims who will travel to Saudi Arabia via Chattogram and Sylhet international airports, will not get the facility.

The "Makkah Route Initiative" is one of the Ministry of Interior's initiatives within the "Pilgrim Experience Program" in seven countries: Bangladesh, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and, for the first time, Turkiye and Côte d'Ivoire.

The initiative aims to provide high-quality transportation services for pilgrims from beneficiary countries to Saudi Arabia. The initiative streamlines the hajj process for participants by allowing them to complete key procedures from their home country.

This includes electronic visa issuance, biometric data collection, and airport departure checks after verifying health requirements.

Luggage is coded and sorted based on pre-arranged transportation and accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, pilgrims are whisked away on dedicated buses to their residences in Makkah and Madinah, with their luggage delivered by service agencies.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said, "The Saudi authorities have set up something like a mini airport inside the Dhaka airport to complete immigration and other necessary formalities of Bangladeshi pilgrims."

After arriving at the Hajj Camp at the city's Ashkona, pilgrims only need to obtain a boarding pass and complete Bangladeshi immigration formalities.

Luggage of hajj pilgrims are managed and taken care of by the respective staff of the religious affairs ministry and Dhaka airport.

Pilgrims are then taken to the Dhaka airport by bus, where Saudi immigration formalities are completed.

"Travelling under the Makkah Route Initiative feels like domestic travel," Abdul Alim, a hajj pilgrim said at the Ashkona Hajj Camp recently.

"In the past, Bangladeshi hajis had to wait hours on end with all their luggage at the Saudi airport to complete immigration formalities.

"Those days of suffering are now over."

4,000 PILGRIMS YET TO GET VISA

As of yesterday, around 4,000 aspiring hajj pilgrims were yet to get visas to Saudi Arabia, according to the religious affairs ministry.

Additional Secretary Matiul Islam said the ministry has already warned 12 hajj private agencies to complete the visa process for all pilgrims scheduled to perform hajj under their management.

Around 3,000 pilgrims are scheduled to perform hajj under the 12 private agencies.

A total of 20,291 pilgrims have so far travelled to Saudi Arabia on 51 flights of Biman, Saudia and Flynas airlines in the last seven days since May 9.