Smooth Power, Gas Supply: Money key to ensuring it

Says Nasrul Hamid

Funds will be the main challenge in ensuring uninterrupted electricity and gas supply, Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources, said yesterday.

"If the finance ministry allocates adequate funds, there will be no problem in supply," he said at his first press briefing after he took the ministry charge for the third consecutive term.

A goal has been set to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply by 2026, as the government did previously in the case of electrification.

Nasrul, however, did not give any immediate solution to the ongoing gas crisis at the briefing in the secretariat.

Consumers have been experiencing a poor supply of gas since October last year. They are getting around 2,550 million cubic feet of gas a day against the demand of 3,800mmcfd.

The crisis started when maintenance work began on one of the two floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) in Cox's Bazar.

This FSRU will start supplying gas within a day or two. But the second one will go for maintenance, which will be done by the first week of March, Nasrul said.

This means there will be no chance of increasing gas supply until March.

The two units could re-gasify and supply around 850mmcfd gas a day. The single unit is now supplying around 500mmcfd, according to Petrobangla.

"Local gas exploration will be our main priority. We are expecting to add 500mmcfd gas from local sources by 2025," he said, adding that the bidding process for deep-sea gas exploration will be announced this year.

The government is devising a plan to supply uninterrupted electricity in the upcoming Ramadan and Boro season.

"But we need an uninterrupted energy supply first. We talked to the new finance minister. We will meet him next week to discuss the issue."

Nasrul hopes there would be adequate allocation for this purpose.

"We had to spend an additional $13 billion for the increased gas and fuel prices in the international market. There are tensions in the Middle East now. The fuel price has started increasing again. We don't know what will be the situation. But we are getting prepared."

Dynamic fuel pricing -- in which the prices in the local market move in the same direction as in the global market -- will be implemented from April, he said.

About the $5 billion deferred payment, Nasrul said: "We will try to clear the payment by this month. The payments of IPPs [independent power producers] will be paid."

Among the priority projects of the ministry will be completing the pipeline installation work to supply jet fuel from Chattogram to the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and initiating the installation of gas pipeline work from Bhola to Barishal.

The Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, commonly known as the indemnity act, will not be scrapped now, he said.

"This act is behind our success. For this act, we got electricity and energy within a short time. Many processes are followed to maintain transparency while giving work to anybody."

System loss and corruption will come down when all activities can be completed online.

"A smart programme can help reduce graft," he added.