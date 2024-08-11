Smooth gas supply top priority: Adilur

The interim government will give utmost importance to ensuring gas supply to maintain normal production in the industries, said its Adviser to the Ministry of Industries Adilur Rahman Khan yesterday.

"The problems in fertiliser production would be addressed to reduce import dependency, which would significantly save foreign currency," he added.

The adviser said this while talking to the reporters after a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Industries at the secretariat in the capital.

Adilur also said they will work to improve the leather industry in Savar.

"At the same time, we ensure environmental compliance in the ship-breaking industry," he told reporters.

The adviser to the industries ministry said various institutions under the ministry are operating at a loss, and proper measures will be taken to identify the issues and make these institutions profitable.

"There is no choice but to be stringent against corruption. We have taken on this responsibility through much sacrifice. There is no question of allowing new scope for corruption," he added.