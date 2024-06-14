Small bulls in short supply

A significant number of middle and large-sized bulls have been brought to various cattle markets in Dhaka, but the supply of small bulls remains low despite high demand.

Cattle traders are primarily focusing on middle and large-sized bulls due to lower risk of loss, and the potential for higher profits if market trends remain favourable.

Visiting Gabtoli, Kamalapur, and Kachukhet kitchen markets, it was seen that only 20 to 35 percent of bulls were priced below Tk 1 lakh.

Forhad Hossain, a cattle trader from Kushtia, said small-sized bulls are mainly sold in markets outside Dhaka, leading to a scarcity in the capital's markets.

Forhad, who brought five bulls priced below Tk 1 lakh each, sold one weighing around 100kg to 110kg for Tk 92,000 on Wednesday.

"The supply of small-sized bulls in Dhaka is less, although many customers this year are preferring smaller bulls due to low price. I want to capitalise on the high demand," he said.

Abul Kashem, a trader at Kachukhet cattle market, brought 15 bulls weighing around 100kg from Kuakata, priced between Tk 90,000 and Tk 1 lakh. Similarly, Shafiq Uddin, a trader from Jhenaidah, reported that out of 70 bulls brought to Kachukhet market by 10 traders, only five were priced below Tk 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, Azmir Sardar, a trader from Pabna, said despite the potential for high profits from large bulls, there is also a significant risk of loss.

He said he did not face any loss last year from his five small-sized bulls, but incurred a Tk 1 lakh loss from seven large-sized bulls. He said customers are preferring smaller bulls due to inflation.

Ahmed brought 13 small-sized bulls to Kamalapur cattle market this year.

The tendency to bring larger bulls to Dhaka has left many residents struggling to find affordable smaller bulls.

Abdus Sattar, a resident of Rampura Mohanagar Project, purchased a bull for Tk 65,000, weighing around 65kg, after visiting the cattle market twice and failing to find a reasonably priced option.

Shamsul Alam, a resident of Pallabi, also faced difficulty finding a small-sized bull with a Tk 70,000 budget and eventually had to pool resources with others to buy a bull for Tk 1.30 lakh.

Until yesterday evening, the number of customers remained low.

However, traders hope that customer turnout would increase from today.