SMA Faiz appointed new UGC Chairman

Former Dhaka University vice-chancellor Professor SMA Faiz has been appointed the new chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

He will serve as UGC chairman for the next four years, according to a gazette notification issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education.

SMA Faiz was a former professor of soil, water and environment department at Dhaka University. He served as the VC of the university from September 2002 until January 2009. He then also served as the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission.

Earlier on August 10, immediate past UGC chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah stepped down from his position, citing health reasons, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5. He was appointed for two tenures by the Hasina-led government. Shahidullah is the brother of an AL top leader Kazi Zafarullah.