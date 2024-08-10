SM Sultan’s centenary celebrated in Narail

The centenary of esteemed artist SM Sultan has been commemorated with reverence in Narail today.

Organised by the SM Sultan Foundation and the district administration, the day's events included floral tributes, prayers, and a Quran recitation at the artist's grave.

SM Sultan, born on August 10, 1924, in Masimdia, Narail, is a celebrated figure in Bangladesh's art arena. Known affectionately as 'Lal Miah' to the locals, his work vividly portrays the muscular forms of the impoverished and hardworking people of rural Bangladesh. His paintings celebrate the strength and resilience of the labouring class.

Despite elaborate plans for a grand celebration of Sultan's centenary, current situation in the country prevented the full execution of these events, according to Narail District Commissioner and SM Sultan Foundation President Mohammad Ashfaqul Haque Chowdhury.

Throughout his illustrious career, SM Sultan received numerous accolades, including the Ekushey Padak in 1982, the Independence Day Award in 1993, and recognition as a Resident Artist in 1984.

Internationally, he was honored as 'Man of the Year' by Cambridge University, 'Man of Achievement' by the Biographical Center of New York, and 'Man of Asia' by Asia Week magazine to name a few.

SM Sultan's legacy continues to inspire artists and admirers worldwide. Despite his passing on October 10, 1994, at the Combined Military Hospital in Jashore, his lives on through his art.

He rests in eternal peace on the grounds of the SM Sultan Memorial Collection, where his memory continues to be honoured and celebrated.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Arafat Hossain, Additional Superintendent of Police Tarek Al Mehdi, District Commandant of Ansar and Village Defense Force Bikash Chandra Das, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Jisan Ali, Acting Principal of SM Sultan Bengal Fine Arts College Surbana Roy, President of Narail Press Club Advocate Al-Mamun Siddiqui, and lifetime member of Sultan Foundation Sultan Mahmud. Also in attendance were artists Baladev Adhikari, curator of SM Sultan Memorial Collection Tandra Mukherjee, Sheikh Hanif, and Bimanesh Chandra Biswas.