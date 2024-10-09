SM Abu Mohsin no more

SM Abu Mohsin, former director and chairman of NCC Bank, passed away on Monday at Apollo Imperial Hospitals, Chattogram due to heart attack. He was 72, said a press release.

He left behind his wife, four sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Jamaitul Falah Jame Masjid, Chattogram after Zohr prayers yesterday. He was buried at his family graveyard at Kadurkhil village in Boalkhali upazila following the second janaza after Esha prayers. SM Abu Mohsin was born in Chattogram in 1952. He was the chairman of Alliance Deep Sea Fishing Ltd, JM Shipping Lines, Food & Accommodation Co Ltd and Managing Director of Brothers Oxygen Ltd.