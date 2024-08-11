Slap sanctions on Quader, ex-home boss

Urge six US lawmakers

Six congressmen and senators have urged the US authorities to impose sanctions on Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan for their roles in "gross human rights violations" during the recent protests in Bangladesh.

They have sent a letter to the US Secretary of State and Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen in this regard.

"The use of violent force against peaceful protesters exercising their freedom of expression is an unacceptable violation of human rights. The Bangladeshi leaders who orchestrated this brutal crackdown must be held accountable," reads the letter.

"As home affairs minister, Khan bears responsibility for the conduct of the police and Border Guard Bangladesh, the two agencies responsible for most of the violence. General Secretary Quader, meanwhile, sent the Awami League's student wing, the Chhatra League, to attack peaceful protesters and issued 'shoot-on-sight' orders," the letter added.

The signatories are Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Congressmen Lloyd Doggett and Al Green from Texas, James P McGovern and William R Keating from Massachusetts, as well as Senators Chris Van Hollen from Maryland and Edward Markey from Massachusetts.