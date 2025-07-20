Skills alone not enough, ethics and discipline key

Army chief urges students, professionals

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday urged students and professionals in engineering and applied sciences to become not only skilled experts but also disciplined and ethical individuals who can contribute meaningfully to national development.

He made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the "3rd International Conference on Mechanical Engineering and Applied Science (ICMEAS 2025)" held at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

According to a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), renowned researchers and professionals from Bangladesh, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brunei, Egypt, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Australia, India, Singapore, and China took part in the conference.

In his speech, Waker congratulated the organisers for successfully hosting a platform that promoted the exchange of ideas and collaboration across disciplines. He also handed over awards to the best paper presenters.

Highlighting the Bangladesh Army's long-standing involvement in engineering, he said army engineers have carried out many significant projects across the country -- from roads to bridges and major infrastructure -- earning recognition both at home and abroad.

Referring to the growing interest among students about studying at MIST, he noted with satisfaction that no seats were left vacant this year.

"A total of 869 students are currently studying in 12 departments. I am very happy that so many students these days want to study at MIST," he said.

However, he emphasised that technical excellence alone is not enough.

"It is not enough to produce great engineers -- we have to produce great human beings. Only then can the country and the nation prosper," he said.

Encouraging students to remain disciplined and ethical, Waker said, "We are producing great scholars, great engineers, great doctors, great civil servants, and great military officers. But without ethics, the country will not benefit."

Addressing the delegates, researchers, and contributors, he said, "Your presence has added immense value. Your dedication to advancing knowledge and engaging in meaningful dialogue is deeply appreciated," he said.