SJC investigating five HC judges appointed by previous govt

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, is investigating five High Court judges appointed during the previous government's tenure.

The judges are Justice Naima Haider, Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice SM Maniruzzaman, and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The SJC, comprising the chief justice and two most senior Appellate Division judges, is probing allegations of misconduct or incapacity against judges of the Appellate or High Court divisions and will give recommendations to the president under the constitution.

These judges are among the 12 kept away from judicial duties since October 16 last year, a Supreme Court source told The Daily Star.

Today, an SC press release said the SJC will hold a hearing on Justice MD Akhtaruzzaman on August 26.

The release, however, did not mention the allegations against the judges.

Of the 12 judges, Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das have retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age. Justice Shahed Nuruddin resigned on January 30, citing personal reasons. Justice Md Aminul Islam and Justice Masud Hossain Dolon are no longer in service, as they were not confirmed as HC judges, according to the SC press release.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin earlier removed Justice Khizir Hayat and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman -- both from the same group -- on March 18 and May 21 under Article 96(6) of the Constitution, following SJC recommendations.