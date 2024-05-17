Sixth season of ‘Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid’ starts

The sixth season of the premier TV reality show "Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid" has kicked off, said a press release.

With the motto "Banglai Jagi Bhorpur," this initiative by the tea brand "Ispahani Mirzapore" has been promoting Bangla traditions since 2017.

Leading the panel is Dr Soumitra Shekhar, vice-chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, joined by fiction writer Anisul Haque and media personality Tropa Majumdar.

On May 16, a press conference was organised to mark the occasion, attended by Zahida Ispahani and Emaad Ispahani, directors of the Ispahani Group.

Muhammad Nurul Huda, director general of Bangla Academy, was present as the chief guest.