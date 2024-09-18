Six years on, wage board yet to be implemented

Mokbul Hossain, 48, a cutter in the shipbreaking industry, lives in a two-room rented house with his family of six in Kadamrasul, Sitakunda, Chattogram.

He continuously struggles to make ends meet.

"Our regular meals consist of lentils, vegetables, and eggs. It's hard to afford meat or fish more than twice a month after covering essentials," Mokbul said.

A visit to his home revealed cramped living conditions -- two beds squeezed into the small space, where Mokbul, his wife, and four children sleep. Cooking utensils are stored on a bed due to lack of space.

Mokbul's salary ranges between Tk 12,000 and 13,000, including overtime, but it's far from enough. His monthly expenses include Tk 3,000 for rent, Tk 7,000 for food, and Tk 2,000 for his children's education. The inconsistent nature of his work forces him to borrow money when ships are unavailable for dismantling.

A study conducted by the NGO YPSA and the World Bank in 2019 revealed that 22,000 to 50,000 workers are employed in Chattogram's shipbreaking yards. However, wage board regulations remain largely ignored by shipyard owners.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif, 58, an assistant cutter in the same area, earns Tk 9,000 to 10,000 monthly.

He struggles to afford medicine for his worsening eye condition.

"Sometimes, it's difficult to buy my medicine after paying for other essentials," Latif said.

In 2018, the government gazetted a wage board for the shipbreaking sector, introducing a four-grade payment system.

The minimum wage for grade-four workers was set at Tk 16,000, rising to Tk 31,750 for grade-one workers.

However, many workers have not received these salaries despite the wage board.

Jamal Uddin, a cutter foreman, said, "My doctor advised me to eat more protein because of my weakness, but I can't afford milk or eggs after covering my other expenses."

Jamal spends 90 to 95 percent of his salary on basic needs.

This correspondent spoke with 15 workers, all of whom confirmed they are not receiving wages according to the government's wage board.

Under section 148 of the Labour Act, employers are legally bound to follow the wage board. Violations are punishable by a year's imprisonment or a Tk 5,000 fine, yet no shipyard owner has faced legal action despite six years passing since the board's introduction.

The shipbreaking industry, situated on a 10-km stretch of the Sitakunda and Mirsarai coastline, comprises 56 operational shipyards.

Bangladesh accounts for 70 to 80 percent of the global ship recycling market, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

"Shipbreaking yard owners have been exploiting workers for years, hiring labourers on contracts to avoid the wage board, maximising profits at the workers' expense," said Fazlul Kabir Mintu, coordinator of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies.

Subhankar Dutta, inspector at the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in Chattogram, said efforts have been made to urge owners to implement the wage board, but to no avail.

Abu Taher, president of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association, claimed that the industry is under strain due to the dollar crisis and the fallout from the pandemic.

"One third of shipyards have closed, and the remaining operate with minimal profit. There's no scope to implement the wage structure at this time," he said.