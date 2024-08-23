Six shot dead in Narsingdi clash

A clash between two rival groups left six people shot dead and at least 30 others injured in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi yesterday.

The deceased were identified as: Amir Hossain, 65; Badal Mia, 45; Junayed, 16; Firoza Begum, 35; Anis Mia, 30; and Siddiq Mia, 26.

Nuruddin Jahangir, in-charge of Raipura Upazila Health Complex, said the deceased were brought dead to the hospital at around 10:00am.

He also said several injured persons were referred to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Locals said the clash ensued between two groups -- 'Alir Bari', led by Abdul Halim Master, and 'Baluchar Bari', led by Saheb Ali -- in Saidabad village of Srinagar union under the upazila at around 3:00pm on Wednesday and then again yesterday morning.

Tension between the groups have been escalating over the past six months for establishing dominance in the area, with frequent attacks and counter-attacks.

Police were yet to visit the scene till last reported.

Contacted, Safayet Hossain Palash, officer-in-charge of Raipura Police Station, said, "We are waiting for the army. We will only visit the spot with their support due to security concerns."