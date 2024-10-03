Six promoted to additional IGP

The government has promoted six senior police officers to the rank of additional inspector general of police.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued a notification in this regard yesterday.

The promoted officers are Matiur Rahman Sheikh of Police Staff College, Alamgir Alam and Delwar Hossain of Police Headquarters, Sarder Tamiz Uddin Ahmed and Shah Alam of Special Branch of police and Abdullah Al Mahmud of Bangladesh Police Academy.

The order will come into effect from the date of their joining, the notification added.