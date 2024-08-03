Six organisers in custody: HC to resume hearing of petition tomorrow

The High Court will resume hearing and passing order on a writ petition tomorrow that challenged the legality of keeping the six organisers of quota reform movement detained in detective branch's (DB) custody for "their own security".

The petition has been included as item 10 for "order" on tomorrow's cause list of the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

The petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin on July 29 seeking HC orders for the immediate release of the six coordinators of the quota reform protests from law enforcers' custody and stopping the use of live rounds on protesters' demonstrations.

The HC bench held hearing on the petition on July 29 and 30 amid chaos and commotion in the packed courtroom and fixed July 31 for further hearing and passing order on the matter.

But the bench could not hold hearing on the matter on July 31 and August 1 as Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, the junior judge of the bench, did not attend office because he was on leave due to physical illness.

Although the six organisers of quota reform movement were released from the DB's custody on Thursday, writ petitioners' counsels said they will raise question about the legality of keeping them detained before the HC during next hearing of the petition.

"Our question is why and under which law they (six organisers) were kept detained for six days in custody and who will take the responsibility for this action. There is no provision in the law for keeping anybody in the custody [of detective branch] in the name of safe custody. What is the meaning of safe custody? All these questions must be resolved," Barrister Sara Hossain, a lawyer for the writ petitioners, told reporters at a briefing on the Supreme Court premises on Thursday.

Replying to a question, the lawyer said the six organisers can file case with the HC or a civil court seeking remedy for their being kept in the custody for six days.

Barrister Aneek R Haque, another lawyer for the writ petitioners, said they will place arguments before the HC during hearing of the writ petition in order to seek explanation from the government under which law or authority they were kept detained in the custody.

About the release of the six coordinators, he said good sense of the government has prevailed though it was late.