Six more testify in 3 cases against Hasina

Six more prosecution witnesses testified yesterday in three graft cases filed against 23 people, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The witnesses are Delwar Hossain, Lutfor Rahman, Rezaul Haque, Abu Taher, Gautam Kumar Sikdar, and Shoriful Islam.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-5 recorded their statements and set September 17 for the next hearing.

According to the prosecution, the six testified in the three separate graft cases -- one against 12 accused; another against 18, including Putul; and a third against 17, including Joy.

The ACC lodged six separate cases, including the three ones, between January 12 and 14 over alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town project.

It accused Hasina of colluding with senior Rajuk officials to unlawfully secure six 10-katha plots in Sector 27's diplomatic zone for herself, Joy, Putul, Sheikh Rehana, her children Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and Azmina Siddiq, despite their ineligibility.