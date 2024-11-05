Six more die of dengue

At least six died of dengue while 1,297 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the deaths, three were reported in Dhaka city, two in Chattagram division and one in Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 320 while total number of cases rose to 65,768, of which 38,434 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,143 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. A total of 61,305 patients have been released till yesterday.

Experts attribute the high mortality rate this year to factors including late hospitalisation, quick onset of shock syndrome, inaccurate test results, and recurrent dengue infections.