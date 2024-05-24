Six injured in clash over land

At least six people were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Sarishabari, Jamalpur on Wednesday night.

The clash lasted for about half an hour at Bilbalia village, said locals.

The injured -- Jahangir Alam, his wife Shamsunnahar, son Rakibul Islam, daughter Sumi Akhtar, and neighbours Tengu Begum and Mahmudul Hasan -- were undergoing treatment at Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex.

UP member Jahangir Alam and his neighbour Selim have a longstanding dispute over 26 decimals of land, Sarishabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mosfiqur Rahman quoted locals as saying.

On Wednesday night, they had an altercation over the issue and, at one stage, Salim and his family members attacked Jahangir and his family with knife and stick, said the OC.

Denying the allegations, Salim said Shamsunnahar and Rakibul first attacked him; then his supporters retaliated.