Six Gazipur factories shut down amid workers' unrest

The authorities have shut down six factories of Tusuka Group for an indefinite period in Konabari area under Gazipur City Corporation amid workers' unrest.

The factories are Tusuka Jeans Ltd, Tusuka Trousers Ltd, Tusuka Processing Ltd, Tusuka Packaging Ltd, Tusuka Denim Ltd, and Tusuka Washing Ltd.

Contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) for Gazipur Industrial Police-2 (Konabari Zone) confirmed the shutdown to The Daily Star around 10:00am and said, "I am in an urgent meeting regarding the matter. Further details will be shared later."

A closure notice posted at the factory gates today cited factory workers stopped working yesterday. They went out of the factory buildings and gathered outside the main gates after giving attendances to press home some "unseasonable" demands.

Despite repeated calls from law enforcement and management, workers refrained from resuming duties and instead they engaged in disruptive activities, including rioting and intimidation, the notice continued.

It further said the closure was necessary to protect the safety of officials, employees, and factory property. Effective from 8:00am today, all operations have been suspended.

The factories will resume operation once there is congenial atmosphere and the workers will be informed through a notice , it concluded.

The shutdown followed a workers' strike that began yesterday morning at 8:00am, during which employees assembled at the main factory gate to press for 16 demands, including a 10 percent annual pay increase.

Attempts to contact Tusuka Group Director Tarek Hasan for comments went unanswered.