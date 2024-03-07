Six eateries, one building owner fined in capital

Rajuk fined six eateries in Khilgaon and Gulshan areas of the capital yesterday during separate mobile court drives. Photo: Prabir Das

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday fined six eateries during separate mobile court drives in the capital's Khilgaon and Gulshan areas.

The drives were conducted for the third consecutive day after a deadly fire at Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road took 46 lives on February 29.

The Rajuk's mobile court, led by its executive magistrate Kamrul Islam, fined four restaurants in Khilgaon area for different irregularities, including lack of fire safety measures.

In a 14-storey building, several restaurants were running on the lower four floors. Of those, Domino's, KFC, and AL Kaderia Express & Party Center were fined Tk 2 lakh each and given a month to fix their documents.

While checking documents from the owner of that building, it was found that the building was approved for commercial use but lacked necessary permits for operating restaurants.

The mobile court also fined China Town restaurant Tk 1 lakh for being unable to show a licence from the fire service.

The emergency exit in the restaurant did not have any signs to indicate it, the magistrate said.

Meanwhile, DNCC, during its drive in Gulshan-2 fined two restaurants and one building owner.

Kachchi Bhai restaurant was fined Tk 1 lakh for operating without permission from relevant agencies and for having no fire safety measures, said DNCC Zone-3 Zonal Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Julker Nayen, who led the drive.

"The owner of the restaurant may face three months' jail term in default of the fine. The restaurant has been given one week to obtain necessary permissions. If approval is not secured within a week, it will be sealed," he said.

The mobile court also fined Tk 40,000 to Dhansiri Restaurant in the same building for not having relevant permissions, and Tk 40,000 to the owner of a building named "Sheba House."