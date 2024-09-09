Six die as microbus hits autorickshaw

A total of six people were killed when a microbus hit a CNG-run autorickshaw in the Kutirchar area of Kamarkhand upazila in Sirajganj yesterday.

Five of the victims hailed from the same village and were related to each other. They were returning home on the CNG-run autorickshaw from Sirajganj town, said police and locals.

The deceased are autorickshaw's driver Rashidul Islam, along with its passengers, Md Nuruzzaman, 22, Tarek Rahman, 55, Jahangir Alom, 56, Abdul Mazid, 50, and his brother Rejaul Karim of Tarash upazila.

Md Abdur Rob, sub-inspector of Kamarkhand Police Station, said the accident occurred in the Kuthirchar area when a microbus from the opposite direction hit the autorickshaw around 12:00pm.

Three of them, including Rashidul, died on the spot.

Three others were admitted to Sirajganj Medical College Hospital, where they died within a few hours.

The driver of the microbus fled after the incident, said SI Rob, also the case's investigation officer.

Vehicle movement remained halted for some time on the Sirajganj-Nalka road following the accident.

Family members of the victims received their bodies.