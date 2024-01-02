Six Dhaka-bound flights diverted to Sylhet, Ctg due to fog

Six international flights bound for Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were diverted to other airports of the country between 12:00am and 8:30am today due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, told The Daily Star that the flights were diverted to Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattagram.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA from 9:00am after the conditions became normal.