Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 11:02 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 12:33 PM

Bangladesh

Six Dhaka-bound flights diverted to Sylhet, Ctg due to fog

Dhaka Airport
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. File photo

Six international flights bound for Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were diverted to other airports of the country between 12:00am and 8:30am today due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, told The Daily Star that the flights were diverted to Osmani International Airport in Sylhet and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattagram.

The diverted flights started returning to HSIA from 9:00am after the conditions became normal.

