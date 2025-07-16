Six cops withdrawn in B’baria

Six policemen have been withdrawn from duty over allegations of extorting Tk 80,000 from a covered van driver on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

The accused -- OC Mamun Rahman Brahmanbaria's Khantihata Highway Police Station, ASI Biplu Barua, and constables Shahabuddin, Mostu, Sakibul, and Zohir Mia -- were attached to the office of the Cumilla Highway Police's regional superintendent on Monday.

On July 3, the Sylhet-bound van was allegedly stopped and falsely accused of carrying illegal goods by a patrol team. A private TV channel's report on the incident triggered departmental action.

SI Md Sajib Mia has taken over as acting OC. "The withdrawal was based on a specific allegation," he said.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police for Cumilla Highway Region Khairul Alam said, "We have received a complaint, and an additional superintendent of police has been assigned to investigate the matter. Based on the findings, appropriate legal and departmental actions will be taken against those found involved."