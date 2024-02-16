Six cops injured as bus runs them over

Six police officials were injured when a bus ploughed into them in Sylhet yesterday.

The accident happened around 6:00am while they were standing beside Sylhet-Sunamganj highway in Temukhi area, said police.

Ajbahar Ali Sheikh is deputy commissioner (north), Sadek Kawsar Dastagir additional deputy commissioner, Jahurul Islam assistant commissioner (Airport Police Station), SM Nunu Miah officer-in-charge of the station, Rejaul Karim, assistant sub-inspector and Habibur Rahman Nayek and car driver of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

The deputy commissioner was taken to the ICU of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the other injured were undergoing treatment.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of SMP, said, "The deputy commissioner was hit on his head and is still in critical condition while the others are improving."

"We have seized the bus and arrested the helper. But the driver managed to flee," he said.