Six children among 12 hurt in Mymensingh

At least 12 persons, including six children, were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Char Kalibari area of Mymensingh city yesterday.

Eleven of the victims were identified as Mim Akter, 5; Rahim, 7; Solaiman, 5; Yasin, 5; Manik, 9; Tanjina, 8; Tariqul Islam, 30; Sohel Mia, 45; Ismail Hossain, 33; Kohinoor Begum, 40; and Salma Begum, 34.

They were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Of them, Salma was later referred to Dhaka as her condition deteriorated.

Tariqul and Sohel were also in critical condition, said doctors.

Identities of two other victims, who took treatment locally, could not be known immediately.

The incident took place at the rented house of gas balloon traders Tariqul Islam and Sohel Mia in Char Kalibari Dakhhinpara around 1:30pm when a gas cylinder kept at the house exploded, injuring 12 persons, said OC Md Anwar Hossain of Kotwali Police Station.

The children were playing nearby at that time, he added.

The explosion also caused damage to two adjacent tin-shed houses.

On information, police and fire service personnel visited the spot, the OC said.