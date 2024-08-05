Six AL activists beaten to death in Narsingdi

Six Awami League leaders and activists were beaten to death yesterday after they opened fire at protesters in Madhabdi upazila of Narsingdi, locals said.

The incident took place at a mosque near Madhabdi Municipal Building around 1:00pm, reports our correspondent, quoting Additional Superintendent of Police KM Shahidul Islam Shohag.

Police said the deceased are Delwar Hossain Shaheen, 37, chairman of Chardighaldi Union Parishad and former general secretary of Madhabdi Chhatra League; Babul Hossain, 47, councillor of Ward-12; Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, 48, organising secretary of Madhabdi Swechchhasebok League and member of Zilla Parishad; Delwar Hossain Delu, 48, former Chhatra League activist; Kamal Mia, 45, who had no post in the ruling AL, but was known in the area as a supporter; and Anisur Rahman Sohel, 43, leader of Madhabdi Swechchhasebok League.

Witnesses said hundreds of protesters blocked the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 12:00pm.

Around an hour later, hundreds of AL leaders and activists first asked the protesters to leave and then opened fire at them, injuring several protesters, locals said.

As the protesters chased the AL men away with sticks, some of them went inside Boro Masjid.

The protesters then caught and beat up at least 10 people inside the mosque, leaving six of them dead, locals said.

The bodies were lying there for hours.

Around 8:00pm, the dead bodies were sent to Narsinghdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Hossain's younger brother Jakaria Hossain said the AL men were attacked by BNP leaders and protesters without any provocation.

Of those who got shot, Alamin, 25, and Suman, 30, were admitted to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, and two others were taken to a private facility.