Situation may worsen due to rain

The ongoing rainy weather is expected to persist for the next three days, raising concerns about the worsening dengue situation, which is already at a dangerous level.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds, is likely to affect most parts of Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.

Many areas in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions will also experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, starting from Friday. This weather pattern is expected to continue for the following 24 hours.

Experts warn that such intermittent rain, coupled with high humidity, creates ideal conditions for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary carrier of the dengue virus, to breed. The rainy weather also increases the mosquitoes' biting tendencies, which will further escalate the dengue crisis.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported 34,438 dengue hospitalisations this year until yesterday morning, with 177 deaths recorded during this period.

Entomologist Professor Kabirul Bashar from Jahangirnagar University cautioned that the situation will likely worsen in October if urgent measures are not taken.

A field-level survey conducted by Prof Bashar indicated a high density of Aedes mosquitoes in several areas of Dhaka, with the Breteau Index -- a measure used to predict dengue outbreaks -- showing values over 20 in most areas, and over 70 in some, which is considered highly dangerous.

Prof Bashar also identified a high mosquito density in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Barishal, Pirojpur, Khulna, Narshingdi, Chandpur, and Mymensingh districts.

He called for increased research on the effects of climate and weather on mosquito behaviour, as well as on the evolution of viruses in Bangladesh.

He also highlighted the country's high dengue death rate, urging the government to support research to identify the causes behind this.

Prof Bashar recommended hotspot management, where Aedes mosquitoes should be eliminated by fogging within a 200-metre radius of homes with dengue patients.

He also stressed the importance of breeding source management, calling for the disposal of containers that collect rainwater and serve as mosquito breeding grounds.

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman echoed these concerns, stating that the current pattern of rainfall is highly conducive to mosquito breeding and will not wash away Aedes larvae or eggs.

Without immediate intervention, he predicted the dengue situation may worsen in October.

The government formed 10 teams on September 23 to coordinate mosquito eradication efforts across the country. Four teams are dedicated to Dhaka South City Corporation, while three are focusing on Dhaka North City Corporation.

Additional teams have been deployed in Narayanganj, Gazipur, Chattogram, and other major cities.

Moreover, two six-member expert committees have been formed to control the outbreak, with the administrators of Dhaka's two city corporations appointed as convenors.

AF Hasan Arif, adviser to the local government ministry, emphasised the need for both short- and long-term strategies to address the dengue crisis, stressing the importance of expert involvement.